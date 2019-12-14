Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an armed robbery at a clothing store in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood. Investigators say two masked men walked into the Milano Di Rouge clothing store on the 1500 block of Spring Garden Street, just after 8 p.m. Friday.
Police say the men were armed and stole about $5,318 in cash.
No one was injured.
So far, no arrests have been made.
