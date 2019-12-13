BREAKING:Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom Out For Season After Being Diagnosed With Rare Type Of Cancer
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police, Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted for threatening to stab an employee and stealing items from a Rite Aid store in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on Nov. 29, around 8 p.m., at the store at 10 Snyder Ave.

Police say the man threatened to stab an employee with a knife when that worker tried to stop him from leaving without paying.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-686-3013/3014.

