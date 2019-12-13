PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous who opened fire into a beer store in East Mount Airy on Thursday. It happened at the Best Beer Inc. store, located on the 6600 block of Chew Avenue, around 6 p.m.
Police say the man fired three shots.
The store was full of customers at the time, including a mother and small child, but no one was hurt.
The suspect fled the area and was last seen heading towards Sharpnack Street.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, tall, thin build, possible beard or goatee, and a medium-brown complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a white-hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and dark brown boots.
He also fired the weapon left-handed.
If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-686-3353/3354.
