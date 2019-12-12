Comments
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man is being held on $1 million bail after he allegedly kidnapped and beat an elderly woman outside of the Wind Creek Casino. Police say Hykeem Sessoms approached an 84-year-old woman in the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon after she cashed out her winnings.
The victim told police Sessoms then kicked her and forced her into her vehicle.
While driving, Sessoms allegedly punched the victim in the head until she handed over money.
Sessoms then ran away, but he was arrested a short time later.
The victim says Sessoms took just $10.
