PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Temple University reached a settlement agreement on Thursday over the Fox Business School’s falsifying information to ranking publications such as U.S. News & World Report to secure No. 1 rankings for its online MBA program. The settlement includes $250,000 in scholarships for Fox students.
The Attorney General’s Office says the Fox Business School’s false reporting occurred over the course of several years. The college did it to boost its rankings and elevated its online MBA program atop the rankings for consecutive years to attract prospective students.
According to the settlement, Temple will create new scholarships totaling $250,000 for Fox students over the next 10 years — at $25,000 per year.
The scholarships will begin in 2020.
Temple is also required to reform its data aggregation, collection and submission procedures; provide consumers with accurate info about its business school’s rankings; maintain proper oversight and perform annual compliance assessments that must be submitted within 30 days of their completion.
You must log in to post a comment.