PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children in the Flyers’ Learn To Play Rookie Program got a special visit from Gritty on Thursday. The program, which is now in its second year and is open to kids ages 5 to 9, provides each participant with a full set of Flyers-branded hockey equipment.
The equipment is put to the test during the six-week program at local ice rinks in the greater Philadelphia area.
Of course, Gritty had to join in as the young players received their new gear.
