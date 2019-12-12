  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children in the Flyers’ Learn To Play Rookie Program got a special visit from Gritty on Thursday. The program, which is now in its second year and is open to kids ages 5 to 9, provides each participant with a full set of Flyers-branded hockey equipment.

The equipment is put to the test during the six-week program at local ice rinks in the greater Philadelphia area.

Of course, Gritty had to join in as the young players received their new gear.

Comments