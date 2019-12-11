  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a bizarre find at the Philadelphia International Airport, where agents seized nearly 16 pounds of prohibited cheese wrapped in unknown animal skins. A Customs and Border Protection dog detected the items on Nov. 16.

(Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officials say a couple traveling from Turkey was carrying them in their luggage.

The skins and cheese are prohibited without veterinary certification due to the skins being a potential carrier of animal diseases.

