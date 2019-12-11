Comments
WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teacher in the Methacton School District had a big surprise for one of her favorite students. Skyview Upper Elementary teacher Stacy McGowan wanted to get her student, PJ, a special travel wheelchair.
The chair was available thanks to United Cerebral Palsy, which is located near Harrisburg. But McGowan needed help to get it to Montgomery County.
State Rep. Matt Bradford helped out with that. He personally delivered the chair to PJ.
The new chair will help PJ and his family with everyday outings we may take for granted, like going to the grocery store.
