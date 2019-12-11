WATCH LIVE:Philly DA Holds Press Conference After Murder Charges Dropped Against Man In Shooting Death Of Twin Brother
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a 52-year-0ld Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Gilberto Segura, of Hamilton Township, on Wednesday.

(Credit: Ewing Township Police Department)

Prosecutors say the victim told police that Segura sexually assaulted her outside of her residence after a ride home from Trenton last Friday morning. The victim managed to get out of the vehicle and one of her roommates called 911.

Investigators say Segura was identified using the victim’s phone and Uber application.

Segura is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of aggravated sexual contact.

