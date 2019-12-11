Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pickpocket suspect. According to police, the incident happened on Dec. 2 at the Trader Joe’s store located at 300 S. Route 73 in Marlton, New Jersey.
Police say the suspect stole a victim’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Trader Joe’s. They say the suspect then used the victim’s credit cards on the same day at the Target store in Marlton to purchase $800 in prepaid Visa gift cards.
Evesham police also provided a list of things that purse thieves look for.
- A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside her.
- A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.
- A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.
- A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.
- A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.
- Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.
- Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.
If you recognize the suspect, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
You must log in to post a comment.