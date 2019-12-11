Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two Catholic schools in the Diocese of Trenton will close at the end of this school year. Pope John Paul II Regional School in Willingboro and Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Maple Shade received news of their closure on Tuesday.
Diocese officials blame declining enrollment and financial shortfalls.
Pope John Paul has 113 students enrolled, well below the 220-student benchmark.
Likewise, the Maple Shade school only has 125 students.
