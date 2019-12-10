KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The former manager of Kennett Township is accused of embezzling more than $3 million from the township over seven years. Lisa Moore was in Chester County court on Tuesday morning on theft, forgery, computer crimes and other related charges.

BREAKING: Lisa Moore, a fmr. Kennett Twp. manager, is charged in what prosecutors say was a singlehanded $3.2 million theft scheme. A judge allowed her to walk free on an unsecured $500,000 bond. She’ll also be permitted to take a trip to Puerto Rico. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XAECthwcQL — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 10, 2019

Moore, who worked for the township for 20 years and the past nine as manager, was fired earlier this year when fraudulent activity was discovered.

Prosecutors allege the 46-year-old Moore started her theft scheme in 2013. Officials say she stole money and cooked the books to make it look like she worked thousands more hours than she had in reality.

Court records show Moore took an additional $400,000 on top of her already $130,000 taxpayer-funded salary.

Prosecutors say she stole money intended for employee benefits, police department, land preservation and other township operations, and used it on extravagant personal expenses, including Gucci and Chanel clothes, jewelry, and trips to Italy and France. Officials add that part of her scheme even involved pretending to be married.

In total, Moore is accused of embezzling $3.2 million.

On a trip to France in 2018, a fraud alert was issued by a bank for suspicious activity. A township audit was launched, Moore was fired and a criminal investigation began.

“This case is a reminder that a determined insider can always find a way to steal, using their knowledge of internal procedures and policies,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. “Because of their inside information, these white collar criminals are more difficult to stop than burglars or armed robbers.”

Moore and her lawyer declined to comment.

Moore was released on $500,000 unsecured bond.