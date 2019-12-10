Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say stole $5,000 worth of electronic equipment from a Center City business. According to officials, the burglary happened on Dec. 3 just after 1 a.m. at the Roar for Good located at 100 South Juniper Street.
After gaining access through a hallway door, the suspect ransacked the office taking approximately $5,000 worth of various electronic equipment.
The suspect is being described as a black man with a thin build, wearing a black and red Nike hat, a denim jacket, brown pants and black and white Nike sneakers.
If you have any information on this incident or recognize this suspect, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.