By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say stole $5,000 worth of electronic equipment from a Center City business. According to officials, the burglary happened on Dec. 3 just after 1 a.m. at the Roar for Good located at 100 South Juniper Street.

After gaining access through a hallway door, the suspect ransacked the office taking approximately $5,000 worth of various electronic equipment.

The suspect is being described as a black man with a thin build, wearing a black and red Nike hat, a denim jacket, brown pants and black and white Nike sneakers.

credit: Philadelphia Police

If you have any information on this incident or recognize this suspect, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

