PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may want to keep an eye to the sky this week. The last full moon of this decade will light up the night on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m., according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
This means on the 12th day of the 12th month at 12:12 a.m., the moon will be full.
The full moon of each month has a unique nickname associated with the time of year it occurs. December’s full moon is fittingly called the “Cold Moon.”
December’s full moon has also been called the “Long Nights Moon,” because of how close it comes to the winter solstice.
