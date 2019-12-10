PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump could be only the third president to be impeached from office. Trump could join the likes of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton by being impeached. Richard Nixon resigned from office before Congress could vote.

Constitutional scholars say today will go down in the history books.

“When the history of today is taught, it will be right alongside Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton,” Villanova University political science professor Matthew Kerbel said.

Kerbel says Trump may be on the verge of joining a small group of sitting presidents to be impeached by the House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined the articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday morning.

The two articles of impeachment were for abuse of power in dealing with Ukraine and obstruction of justice for not cooperating with Congress’ investigation.

“For the House of Representatives to impeach a president, is one of the strongest powers that they hold. To exercise that power is extraordinarily significant,” Kerbel said.

The articles of impeachment were drafted after months of investigations by two House committees.

On Independence Mall, just steps away from where the Constitution was written and signed, people have their own opinions on the impeachment.

“We’re all aware of what’s going on and what has been done by our president. I think we need to speak up against it,” said Jeremy Goldberg who supports impeachment.

“I think it’s more political than anything. I don’t think they’ve established a case, a strong case for impeachment,” Christ Statton said.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Trump tweeted five times about the impeachment, with one of the tweets simply reading “WITCH HUNT.”