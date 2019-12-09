Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old student is in custody after Northeast High School officers found two bullets in his possession. The school located on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue was placed on lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.
No gun has yet been located.
Police are currently searching the school.
BREAKING: Northeast Phila. HS locked down after police say two live rounds were found inside school. A 17-year-old student has been detained. Police are searching school. No injuries. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Q7UjmJV66i
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 9, 2019
A staging area has been set up for parents who head to the high school.
No injuries were reported.
You must log in to post a comment.