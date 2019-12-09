WATCH LIVE:Impeachment Inquiry Of President Trump Continues With Hearing In House Judiciary Committee
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old student is in custody after Northeast High School officers found two bullets in his possession. The school located on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue was placed on lockdown shortly before 11 a.m.

No gun has yet been located.

Police are currently searching the school.

 

A staging area has been set up for parents who head to the high school.

No injuries were reported.

