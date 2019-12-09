BREAKING:Alleged Robber Shot, Killed During Attempted Robbery, Philly Police Sources Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a porch pirate who stole several packages from a home in the city’s Oak Lane section. According to police, the theft happened on Dec. 4 around 11:30 a.m. on the 6300 block of Crescentville Road.

Surveillance video captured the suspect as he approached the residence and took the packages from in between the doors.

The suspect then fled in a gold-colored Cadillac Sedan.

Police are describing the suspect as a black man with a stocky build and a beard, possibly between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a dark-colored knit ski hat, a dark-colored jacket, pants and sneakers.

credit: Philadelphia Police

If you recognize this suspect, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

