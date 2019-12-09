PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Pennsylvania are urging people in the state to get the flu shot after a spike in illnesses. The state now says flu activity across Pennsylvania is widespread.
So far this flu season, five Pennsylvania residents have died and there are more than 2,600 confirmed cases of the flu.
“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is so important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” said Secretary of Health Dr.Rachel Levine. “In the last few weeks, we have seen flu cases increase in all state regions.”
According to the CDC, New Jersey and Delaware only have local activity at this point.
If you have not gotten a flu vaccine, you are urged to do so.
You must log in to post a comment.