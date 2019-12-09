  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, it’s settled. Central Jersey is a real place, or so says New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

After years of discussion, Murphy settled the never-ending debate on Twitter Monday.

Murphy didn’t go on to say where exactly Central Jersey begins and ends but it’s a start.

Now, if we could just get Murphy to confirm that it’s pork roll, not Taylor ham.

