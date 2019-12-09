Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, it’s settled. Central Jersey is a real place, or so says New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
After years of discussion, Murphy settled the never-ending debate on Twitter Monday.
As Governor of the Great State of New Jersey, I hereby declare that CENTRAL JERSEY DOES EXIST.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 9, 2019
Murphy didn’t go on to say where exactly Central Jersey begins and ends but it’s a start.
Now, if we could just get Murphy to confirm that it’s pork roll, not Taylor ham.
