PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An elementary school in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood was briefly placed on lockdown Monday morning after a shooting was reported nearby. Isaac Sheppard Elementary School, which is located on the 100 block of West Cambria Street, was placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m.
Authorities say school police witnessed a man shooting a gun in the area.
There were no reported injuries.
The lockdown was lifted just after 10:30 a.m.
There is no word yet on whether the shooting suspect is still on the loose.
