



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 30 Eagles will be participating in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign during Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. The annual Week 14 campaign encourages players to express their commitment to the causes they support through creative artwork on their cleats.

“My Cause My Cleats is a powerful platform and we are proud to shine a spotlight on our players, the causes that are important to them, and the many ways in which our players are positively impacting the community around them,” Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “In addition, our entire organization will be showing its support of the team’s community platform as all of our staff will be wearing sneakers that highlight the Eagles Autism Foundation.”

Quarterback Carson Wentz will be showcasing cleats to support spiritual and physical blessings for youth through his AO1 foundation.

Zach Ertz is showing his support for youth and family services through the Ertz Family Foundation.

After recently opening up about his personal struggles with mental illness, offensive lineman Brandon Brooks will be wearing cleats supporting mental health awareness through the Athletes Against Anxiety and Depression charity.

A handful of players will be supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation including Fletcher Cox, Andre Dillard, Vinny Curry, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, and Nate Herbig.

Running back Miles Sanders is showing his support in the fight against childhood cancer through Penn State’s THON. He posted a picture of his cleats on Instagram. They feature a picture of Antwon Rose, a former high school classmate of his in Pittsburgh who lost his life to childhood cancer.

Players will auction their cleats off at NFL Auction and 100% of the proceeds will go to the charity of their choice.

Fans can bid on players’ cleats by clicking here.