PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to a burning house in North Philadelphia Sunday morning. Neighbors say squatters are to blame and it was the second fire at the home this weekend.

The blaze broke out on the 5600 block of North 11th Street around 2:56 a.m.

Some residents on the block were left without power after water from the firefighters’ hoses hit a power line and sparked in the air.

The fire department has confirmed that there was another fire at this same location, but has not confirmed the date of the fire. Neighbors say the first fire was on Friday night.

“When I got up I saw flashing lights, saw the fire department. When I tried turning on my lights I didn’t have any electricity, so I came downstairs. When I came outside the house was on fire. It’s a little scary on this block, for two days in a row I’ve been waking up by the same house getting on fire,” a neighbor said.

There are no reports of injuries at this point, but neighbors do believe the fire was set intentionally.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 3 a.m.

