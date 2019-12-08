Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the sudden death 6-month-old baby in the Kingsessing section of the city. According to police, they were called to the 1600 block of South Wilton Street for a report of an unresponsive infant just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where the baby was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say at this time the death does not appear to be suspicious.
An investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing.
