PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the holiday season underway, people are pulling their decorations out of storage. If you start sneezing while decorating, it might not be the cold or the flu — it could be dust mites.
The dust mites could have been living all year on your decorations.
An allergist says those dust mites aren’t attracted to the decorations themselves, but likely what you store them inside.
To be extra safe, sensitive families can use a spray bottle filled with water to spritz down the tree.
