PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 48-year-old man has died after police say he was shot several times in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting. The incident happened at 6:45 p.m. on the 6200 block of Harley Avenue, near the intersection of South 62nd Street, on Saturday.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back, buttocks and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating a possible gunfight. Police say a gun was found next to the victim.

According to police, a 21-year-old man showed up to Methodist Hospital with two gunshot wounds — one in each arm — and said he was shot somewhere in Southwest Philly. He was placed in stable condition.

“It may or may not be related. We’re trying to get to the bottom of that,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Lee Strollo said.

There was approximately 15 shell casings on the scene.

With the homicide rate so far in 2019 already one of the highest in a decade, neighbors in the area are turning to their faith for a viable solution.

“I haven’t seen anything like this. It’s really hitting home. It’s really sad,” resident Nora Cooper said. “I have been looking on the internet for a safer place to live, but you know, I just trust the lord anyway to keep us.”

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Homicide by shooting in @PPD12Dist at 6200 Harley Ave. 48 year-old male shot multiple times. Call our tipline to help @PhillyPolice solve his murder. $20K for info leading to arrest/conviction. @PPDScottDrissel pic.twitter.com/ZUATIEaFCV — Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) December 8, 2019

Anyone with information can contact police anonymously at 215-686-8477.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.