PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As bullets continue to fly, two of Philadelphia’s top law enforcement leaders are attacking each other. They bitterly disagree on how to fight gun violence.

This was the Fraternal Order of Police’s second meeting with President Trump, and it set off a war of words between the police union and Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office.

As of Friday morning, 108 children and teens had been shot in Philadelphia in 2019 alone. By Friday night, at least two more are being added to that list.

“It’s uncalled for. It’s at an all-time high,” Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby said.

That’s part of the reason McNesby met with President Trump on Friday morning, along with FOP presidents from other cities facing upticks in violence.

“Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Dallas,” McNesby said.

McNesby did not mince words, telling the president who he thinks is responsible for the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia.

“Progressive DAs. DAs that are in single-handedly ruining cities, major cities,” McNesby said. “Philadelphia, obviously, being No. 1.”

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner responded, in part:

“I am honored once again to be attacked by President Trump, the most criminal U.S. president of my lifetime, and to hear it from one of his local megaphones, John McNesby. As usual in Trumpworld, the attacks are fact-free. Sorry, guys. History is not on your side.”

“He doesn’t talk about victims,” McNesby said. “He doesn’t talk about the kids that were shot, the number of guns on the street. Nothing.”

Krasner continues, stating McNesby rejects accountability in policing and in government before inviting President Trump to meet in person.

“For the second time, I invite President Trump to come to Philadelphia for a robust discussion of criminal justice and policing. The largest city in the battleground state of Pennsylvania wants to hear your thoughts. And, if it helps, I promise not to ask any of those questions you find too troubling to answer to Congress.”

McNesby says that conversation should start locally, a conversation he says he’s tried to set up. But his office has not heard back from Krasner’s.

“Unfortunately, there is absolutely zero dialogue with the DA’s office,” McNesby said. “And I don’t think they really want it.”

McNesby also said Trump has a federal plan to help cities like Philadelphia curb the violence. He says Trump will roll that out in the near future, but he would not provide any other details.