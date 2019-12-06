BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a concrete barrier on I-95 in Bristol Township and caught on fire, early Friday morning. Three others were injured in the two-car accident that happened around 1 a.m. on I-95 southbound.
Pennsylvania State Police say a 37-year-old man driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5 struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna in the rear, causing it to strike a concrete barrier and catch fire.
Police say a 20-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both passengers in the Toyota, were killed. The 47-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Their conditions are not known.
The driver of the Mazda was also taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in unknown condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the fatal accident.
You must log in to post a comment.