



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police have lifted a shelter-in-place after trying to catch a black bear that was roaming the Trolley Square area Thursday morning. The shelter-in-place was in effect for residents who live between Delaware and Pennsylvania Avenues, and Lincoln and Rodney Streets.

Wilmington police say the bear is no longer in their jurisdiction and lifted the shelter-in-place around 11:15 a.m.

Police are working with Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control attempting to capture the bear. They set up a perimeter and tried using a drone to search for the bear but were unsuccessful.

Residents have been posting videos and photos on social media of the bear roaming through their backyards.

I get out of TV News and a MF bear trots through my backyard. In Delaware. Life is weird and unfair. #DelaBear 🐻 pic.twitter.com/OXR19e0MJ9 — Stephanie Woods (@StephWoodsNews) December 5, 2019

A bear was spotted multiple times in Delaware yesterday.

Officials are wondering if this is the same animal that was spotted in Delaware County, Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Wildlife officials in Delaware and Pennsylvania have teamed up and are searching for a roaming black bear. The bear may have traveled some 20 miles since being spotted near Villanova on Friday.

Bears are so rare in Delaware that state wildlife doesn’t have any bear traps of their own. Wednesday’s sightings in Claymont follow other bear sightings over in Delaware County, Pennsylvania last week.

Security video from Springfield, Delaware County captured a 200-pound black bear over the weekend roaming around a swimming pool.

Wildlife officials in Delaware aren’t yet 100% sure but they believe it’s the same bear that was seen 20 miles away by Philadelphia Pike and Manor Avenue in Claymont, New Castle County on Wednesday morning.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.