MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – A delivery driver has gone viral for his priceless reaction to finding snacks outside a home in Delaware. And it was all captured on camera!
Middletown resident Kathy Ouma wanted to thank her delivery drivers this holiday season for all the hard work they put in, so she left out a basket full of snacks, along with a sweet note that read, “Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy.”
Thanks to Kathy’s Ring surveillance camera, delivery driver Karim Earl Reed II’s excitement was captured on camera.
“Oh, this is nice!” he says. “Ah, they got some goodies! Wow! Oh, this is sweet! Oh, wow, get out of here! This is sweet! Oh, this is so nice.”
He can then be seen doing a celebratory dance before walking away with his snacks.
Since the video was posted to Facebook on Dec. 2, it has been viewed more than 9 million times and shared over 7,000 times.
You must log in to post a comment.