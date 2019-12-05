Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames ripped through a home in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Foster Street in the city’s Somerton section.
At one point, flames were shooting from the second floor of the home.
Officials say everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.
No word on what sparked the fire.
