PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owner of NetCost Market has been arrested after the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement seized several thousand liquor-filled candy boxes at two Philadelphia locations. Authorities announced charges against 48-year-old Andrey Malkin on Thursday.
State Police say the raid took place at the NetCost Market on Bustleton Avenue and the NetCost Market on Welsh Road beginning at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
During the raid, investigators discovered several thousand boxes of chocolate candy containing liquor products that violated the state’s liquor laws and regulations. Malkin did not have a license to sell alcohol, authorities say.
Malkin, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, is facing unlawful acts relative to liquor, alcohol and liquor licenses, among other related charges.
NetCost Market is a chain of 12 stores specializing in both American and imported food. It has two locations in Philly and two in New Jersey.
