PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than two months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park. Despite every effort, investigators have found no sign of Dulce.
Dulce’s mother recently sat down with Dr. Phil. Here’s a portion of the one-on-one interview.
“What made you get out of the car and go?” Dr. Phil asked.
“Because it was weird. We didn’t see them. They usually play and they don’t go out of sight,” Noema Alavez Perez said.
A $52,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts.
You can watch the full interview on Dr. Phil on Friday at 3 p.m. on CBS3.
