PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The historic houses of Fairmount Park are getting all dressed up for the holiday season. And starting Thursday, visitors can tour the six homes as part of A Very Philly Christmas.
The houses are run by the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, and local stewardship groups.
“We have houses opened to the public all year round, this year the local kids who were involved with the playground recreation aftercare program, hand-colored all of these ornaments for us. They came in, decorated our tree. Even wrote things they love about Philadelphia on the back. ” Executive Director of the Fairmount Park Conservancy Maura McCarthy said.
