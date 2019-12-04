EAST NORRITON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The baby business is booming in East Norriton with a record number of patients and nurses at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. The nurses who take care of new moms and their babies are themselves now creating their own playgroup.

Talk about special connections. The babies were all delivered at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery this year and they all have moms who are nurses here.

“I don’t know. There’s something in the water,” nurse and new mom Alissa Evangelist said.

Or maybe it’s something about babies. The 15 nurses who’ve recently given birth all work in labor and delivery or the NICU.

“I love babies. I love getting to see all these happy women with their babies all the time,” Andrea Jensen said. “I love getting to be a part of deliveries because usually, we see women just for the end. But it’s special to watch people grow the whole way and then get to be there as they meet their new little loves.”

And this is a busy group. Three more nurses will deliver in the next month.

“So I don’t know what this year was about. I don’t think there was anyone — like there wasn’t the Super Bowl or like a snowstorm or anything like that,” nurse and new mom Abby Deardorff said.

Deardorff’s baby Remington was born 10 months ago.

Helping to welcome Remmy in delivery was Evangelist, who was pregnant at the time with Jacob.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s great that we can now all relate to each other and go through motherhood together,” Evangelist said.

The moms are not just busy with their own new babies, but they’re also at the hospital where they deliver 2,200 babies a year.

“I think it’s really exciting. I don’t think anybody planned it this way. It was just kind of one of those things where all of the sudden I was like, ‘Hey I’m pregnant,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, so am I.’ Then someone else would chime in and it was like, OK this is happening and then one by one, we had our kids. It was exciting to do it all together.”

It’s not just the nurses. Two obstetricians at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery are part of the baby boom, having babies recently — one had triplets.