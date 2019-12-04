HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a state House representative from Philadelphia and accused her of stealing over $500,000 from a nonprofit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against Movita Johnson-Harrell, which include perjury, tampering with public records and theft.

Court papers say the theft went on for years, as she converted funds for the Motivations Education and Consultation charity into investment properties, vacations and luxury clothing.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Johnson-Harrell “engaged in corruption that exploited a charitable nonprofit organization she created.”

“She has agreed to take responsibility for her crimes and will plead guilty to her charges,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The 53-year-old Democrat won a special election in March for a West Philadelphia district.

Johnson-Harrell is the first female Muslim member of the state House. She turned herself in to police in Philadelphia. She also agreed to resign from her position.

It was not clear whether she had a lawyer.

She had previously worked in the victim and witness services unit of the Philadelphia district attorney’s office and is active in a foundation that fights gun violence named for her 18-year-old son, who was shot to death in 2011.

On a state ethics form due in May, Johnson-Harrell reported she owed the Internal Revenue Service about $50,000.

