PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frustration is growing at a veterinary hospital in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia as water keeps pouring into the building. Water has been coming into a part of the Society Hill Veterinary Hospital off and on since Friday.
The team there has been scrambling to clean things up and maintain normal operations.
The Philadelphia Water Department has been out several times, but the problem has not been resolved.
“They keep trying to fix some of the valves. They still don’t know where the water is streaming from,” veterinarian Claudia Casavecchia said. “They’ve turned lines off and back on and they seem to leave just at the right time when water starts coming into my building and they won’t come back.”
Eyewitness News reached out to the water department for comment but have not heard back.
You must log in to post a comment.