



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cole Hamels will be back at Citizens Bank Park in 2020, just in a different uniform. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Hamels agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Left-hander Cole Hamels and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a one-year, $18 million deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 4, 2019

Hamels, the former 2008 World Series MVP, expressed a desire to return to the Philadelphia Phillies in an interview with MLB.com last month.

“I know Philly is finally trying to make that push,” Hamels told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. “They’re building their roster. If I fit on their roster and their plans, I’d love the opportunity to come back. It’s probably more on their end, though, to reach out and see if I actually do fit in their plans. It would be difficult for me to say, ‘Hey, I want to play there, can you guys make it happen?’ But I’m always willing to play for that team and city and attempt to win a World Series. That’s where I am right now. I just want to have the opportunity to get to the postseason, just so that I can try to win.”

Hamels does get his wish about having the opportunity to get back to the playoffs as the division-rival Braves finished first in the NL East with a 97-65 record. The Braves were bounced in the National League Division Series by the St. Louis Cardinals in five games.

Hamels was a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. The Chicago Cubs declined to make him a qualifying offer following the final season of his seven-year, $158 million deal he signed with the Phillies in 2012.

Phillies fans were not pleased that Hamels won’t be wearing red pinstripes in 2020.

Damn you Phillies how do you let Cole hamels go to the braves 🤦🏻‍♂️ — The Boogeyman (@Jesse_lip) December 4, 2019

This offseason market is going to move a lot quicker then it did last year. The fact the Klentak and Middleton didn't have Cole Hamels in Red Pinstripes 2 weeks ago is an embarrassment to this organization and insult to the fanbase #Phillies — QuackAttack (@Donald_Duck217) December 4, 2019

The Braves have signed Cole Hamels to a 1 year deal worth $18 million. This one hurts a little extra. #Phillies — Zac (@zacvoynow) December 4, 2019

Oh huh wow a pitcher who won two pennants and five division titles with the Phils only wanted a one year deal and we got outbid by a team in our division and that one year annual one season just one year amount is less than Jake Arrieta makes that’s totally fine cool awesome https://t.co/2QRtOWpT2t — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) December 4, 2019

I want to throw up — Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) December 4, 2019

2019: OMG!! Cole Hamels is visiting Philadelphia for the first time in what feels like forever! I’m going to cheer like I’ve never cheered before!! 2020: pic.twitter.com/I2dyQ9swjP — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) December 4, 2019

The Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers in 2015 when the organization began to go into rebuilding mode. Of the six players the Phillies received back, only one remains with the organization — Nick Williams.

The former 2002 first-round draft pick is 163-121 with a 3.42 ERA in his 14-year career.