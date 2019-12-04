  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cole Hamels will be back at Citizens Bank Park in 2020, just in a different uniform. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Hamels agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Hamels, the former 2008 World Series MVP, expressed a desire to return to the Philadelphia Phillies in an interview with MLB.com last month.

“I know Philly is finally trying to make that push,” Hamels told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. “They’re building their roster. If I fit on their roster and their plans, I’d love the opportunity to come back. It’s probably more on their end, though, to reach out and see if I actually do fit in their plans. It would be difficult for me to say, ‘Hey, I want to play there, can you guys make it happen?’ But I’m always willing to play for that team and city and attempt to win a World Series. That’s where I am right now. I just want to have the opportunity to get to the postseason, just so that I can try to win.”

Hamels does get his wish about having the opportunity to get back to the playoffs as the division-rival Braves finished first in the NL East with a 97-65 record. The Braves were bounced in the National League Division Series by the St. Louis Cardinals in five games.

Hamels was a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. The Chicago Cubs declined to make him a qualifying offer following the final season of his seven-year, $158 million deal he signed with the Phillies in 2012.

Phillies fans were not pleased that Hamels won’t be wearing red pinstripes in 2020.

The Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers in 2015 when the organization began to go into rebuilding mode. Of the six players the Phillies received back, only one remains with the organization — Nick Williams.

The former 2002 first-round draft pick is 163-121 with a 3.42 ERA in his 14-year career.

