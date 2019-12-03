  • CBS 3On Air

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino resort has hired a female CEO, one of a small handful of women leading casinos or casino companies nationwide. Terry Glebocki was named CEO Tuesday morning after serving in the job in an interim capacity since August.

She has more than 30 years of financial management experience and recently served as the casino’s chief financial officer. Glebocki previously worked for Tropicana Entertainment and Trump Entertainment Resorts.

Ocean is the only one of Atlantic City’s nine casinos to be led by a woman. She says maintaining profitability and increasing revenue are her top goals.

Glebocki also says she reads every social media post she can find from customers about the casino.

