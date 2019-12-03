CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County Prosecutors say a woman was found stabbed to death in a Camden park Monday afternoon. Police found the body of 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, in Farnham Park just before 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Prosecutors say they responded to reports of an unconscious female in the park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Steinberg dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and ruled it a homicide.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado at (609) 422-6291 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7042.
