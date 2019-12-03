PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day to encourage people to do some good in the midst of the busy holiday season. This year “The Present” is back at Love Park.
The 27-foot glowing box offers residents a chance to give back locally.
A $10 donation will get you a gift tag to make a gift to The Present. Donations go towards helping end homelessness and improving our city parks.
“We got a lot of love at Love Park for The Present. We’re excited to bring it back for year two with new interactive pieces,” Philadelphia Parks and Recreation employee Marc Wilken said.
There is a new interactive light show that goes off every time someone donates $10.
A pop-up gift shop is also available featuring Love Park merchandise.
