Man Killed, Daughter Injured In Burlington County House Fire

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man is dead and his daughter injured after a house fire in Florence Township, Burlington County. A third man in a neighboring apartment was able to escape without injury.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. inside a home on Amboy Avenue. The fire rose to two alarms before firefighters placed it under control around 4 a.m.
Firefighters found the deceased man inside the home. Paramedics transported the man’s daughter to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man’s identity is not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.
