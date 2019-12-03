PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have parted ways with receiver Mack Hollins, who hasn’t had a reception since September. The Birds waived the 26-year-old receiver on Tuesday.

Roster Move: #Eagles have waived WR Mack Hollins and agreed to promote G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/TP0Ic3aO6Y — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2019

Fans have derided Hollins all season as the Eagles’ offense has struggled.

With injuries to DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, Hollins, mainly a special teams player, was forced into a larger role this season.

Overall, Hollins posted 10 receptions for 125 yards in 13 games this season. His last catch — a 13-yard reception — came in the Eagles’ win over the Packers on Sept. 26.

In recent weeks, Hollins was surpassed on the depth chart by Greg Ward Jr., who was recently added to the active roster from the practice squad. Hollins played just 10 offensive snaps in the last two weeks prior to his release.

The Eagles selected Hollins with a fourth-round pick out of the University of North Carolina in 2017.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles promoted guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad.

The Eagles host the New York Giants on Monday night.