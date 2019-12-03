HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old Montgomery County man has been arrested after authorities found more than 500 child pornography files on his cellphone and Dropbox account. The district attorney’s office says Brian Groo, of Horsham, is charged with more than 160 felony counts relating to distributing and possessing child pornography.
Officials opened an investigation in September after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children stating a Dropbox user uploaded a video and photo showing sex acts between an adult and child who appeared to be under the age of 10.
The IP address was tracked to a home in Willow Grove and then to the 200 block of Maple Avenue in Horsham after the family moved.
Groo’s cellphone was seized by authorities executing a search warrant on Oct. 10. The DA’s office says an examination found more than 499 images showing children, under the age of 18, engaging in sexual acts or posing sexually. These files were determined to be child pornography.
Officials also found 37 images and 32 videos depicting child pornography on his Dropbox account.
He was charged with 65 second-degree felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, 100 second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography, as well as criminal use of a communications facility.
The judge set his bail at $100,00 and also ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet or social media usage. He was unable to post bail.
He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.