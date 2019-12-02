Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times inside of a vehicle in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of West Erie Avenue.
Police say the 21-year-old was shot eight times in the back and legs.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
You must log in to post a comment.