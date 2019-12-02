  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are helping children with disabilities get around for the holidays. Volunteers built small motorized cars at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday.

The motorized cars will be given to young children experiencing limited mobility.

The Eagles partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for the event.

“We modified the cars so they can access them with a push pedal and this allows them to navigate their environment independently without the assistance of others,” CHOP Physical Therapist Kristen Lincul said.

Monday’s event was part of the national Go Baby GO! program.

