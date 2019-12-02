



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants Major League Baseball to rethink a restructuring plan that would affect three minor league teams in his state. Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday wrote to baseball commissioner Robert Manfred to express concern about the impact on the Erie SeaWolves, the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes.

“Pennsylvania is proud of our place in the history of our country and with baseball,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania’s professional baseball affiliates help provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment and improve the quality of life in each of their communities.”

The Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expires after the 2020 season. The restructuring proposal would lead to 42 minor league teams being dropped from circuits.

“The MLB needs to do the right thing and recognize the value of these community institutions that have been part of the league’s success,” Wolf added.

Major league teams say they spend nearly $500 million annually in salary to support the minor leagues but get back only $18 million.

Wolf says the current proposal will put players and employees out of jobs and be economically harmful to host communities.

“I am hopeful that any decisions made on this proposal will only be made after consulting with local representatives about the effects on the local economies,” Wolf said.

