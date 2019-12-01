PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow is moving into the area. It’s a massive, rotating system — the same type that brought snow to Boston. It’s beginning as rain, but it will change over to snow on Monday and it’ll be a messy morning commute.

PennDOT is getting ready for winter weather on Sunday night at its South Philadelphia facility. The city is likely to get several inches of snow through the day and night on Monday. Heavier snow will fall further north.

“It’s going to be a fun commute in the morning,” a Philadelphia man said.

“Snowblower, everything is right at the edge of the garage door, ready to go out,” another man said.

As planes landed into Philadelphia International Airport Sunday morning, uneasiness about the winter storm moving into the northeast took off.

Sunday was the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel weekend at the airport, and it was slow going.

“I don’t like it, not ready for it,” Dottie Casula said.

The storm brought a wintry mix and freezing rain to part of the area. The impact of the roving storm could be felt near and far as travelers returned home after Thanksgiving.

“They had to de-ice the plane so we waited a little longer. We just got here an hour later than we were supposed to,” one woman said.

Airport officials say Sunday was the busiest Thanksgiving travel day with some 100,000 travelers flying in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

But most travelers hit the roads.

“We’re head up from Bucks County, Levittown area, to York County to pick up the grandson, then we’re turning around and coming right back in a hurry,” Chuck Sell said.

Sell added he was concerned about slippery road conditions.

“I have a four-wheel truck but it’s still not good on the highway,” he said.

Andrea Christian was supposed to take a bus back to Pittsburgh from Reading but chose to get ahead of the freezing rain and sleet.

“My roommate, she’s from this area. She’s coming to pick me up before the storm hits,” she said.

CBS3 found several salt trucks through parts of Chester County with snow expected for Monday.

“It should be interesting about how much we’re going to get,” Christian said.

In Montgomery County, Route 202 in King of Prussia has just been wet with no major travel issues. That could change on Monday.

“I prepared to stay in and be well fed and not come outside,” a woman said.

But for those who can’t stay home, give yourself plenty of extra time because a winter storm warning begins in KOP at 6 a.m. and is in effect until late Monday night.

“I got snow tires on so hopefully I get to work. But just have to make sure I shovel myself out and prepare,” a man said.

CBS3’s Lauren Casey and Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.