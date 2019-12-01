Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued safety tips for those who have to travel through winter weather Sunday and Monday. The tips include:
- Remove ice and snow before traveling in your vehicle
- Never travel next to a plow truck
- Give plows and salt trucks six car lengths
- Do not stop on the road
- Carry a winter emergency kit and cell phone
- Keep your gas tank at least half full
- Beware of roads that may look wet, but are frozen — often referred to as “black ice”
PennDOT says preparation is important to successfully traveling in through winter weather conditions. Be sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow.
