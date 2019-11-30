  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a SEPTA bus, officials say. SEPTA officials say the Route 39 bus was traveling westbound on York Avenue near 22nd Street around 11 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred.

Three passengers and the bus driver were transported to Temple University Hospital with non-live threatening injuries.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to Temple University Hospital.

Officials say the bus settled on a grassy area and struck a utility pole, causing wires to come down and a power outage in the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

 

