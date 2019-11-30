LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man is recovering from burns after a fire ripped through a family home in Levittown. Fire crews responded to the blaze shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the home on Upland Avenue on Saturday.

A neighbor told CBS3 that the 57-year-old homeowner ran to the back of the house, where something popped and burned his face.

The wife and her infant grandaughter stayed at the neighbor’s home until ambulances came.

“They’re good people, nice people and I hope that they’re OK,” a neighbor said.

“It’s just really devastating, especially for their family. I mean, it’s the holidays and nobody wants that to happen,” another neighbor said.

The family’s dog was rescued and taken to the vet.

The infant was checked out at the hospital and released.

There is no word on what caused the fire.